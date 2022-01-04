NEET MDS 2022: Registration Begins Today On Nbe.edu.in, Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
National Board of Examinations (NBE) is scheduled to begin the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 from Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Board had earlier released NEET MDS notification according to which, the application form will be released at around 3 pm. Along with the application form, a detailed Information Bulletin will also be released. The registration can be done for the exam by visiting the official website nbe.edu.in.
To be noted that NEET MDS 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 2022/ It will be conducted across various exam centres throughout India. Candidates have been given about 20 days to complete the application form. The registration is scheduled to end on January 24, 2022. Candidates should go through the important dates shared below. The steps to fill application form have also been attached below.
Official notification reads, "NEET MDS 2022 application form will not be accepted without the payment of registration fee. In case of any query, candidates may get in touch with NBE at 022 – 61087595"