NEET MDS 2022: Registration Begins Today On Nbe.edu.in, Check Important Dates Here

NEET MDS 2022: The registration link is scheduled to be activated at around 3 pm. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to get themselves registered.

Ruchika Kumari
National Board of Examinations (NBE) is scheduled to begin the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET MDS 2022 from Tuesday, January 4, 2022. The Board had earlier released NEET MDS notification according to which, the application form will be released at around 3 pm. Along with the application form, a detailed Information Bulletin will also be released. The registration can be done for the exam by visiting the official website nbe.edu.in.  

To be noted that NEET MDS 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 6, 2022/ It will be conducted across various exam centres throughout India. Candidates have been given about 20 days to complete the application form. The registration is scheduled to end on January 24, 2022. Candidates should go through the important dates shared below. The steps to fill application form have also been attached below. 

NEET MDS 2022: Check important dates here

  • Registrations begin on January 4, 2022 around 3 pm
  • Deadline to apply is January 24, 2022 till 11:55 pm
  • NEET MDS 2022 Exam to be conducted on March 6, 2022
  • NEET MDS Result 2022 is likely to be out by March 21, 2022

NEET MDS 2022: Check application process here 

  • Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of NEET MDS registrations – nbe.edu.in.  
  • On the Homepage, they should click on the tab that reads, 'NEET MDS' and then click on the section that reads '2022.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered by giving all details
  • Candidates should start filling the application form and upload all the required documents
  • Candidates should pay the application fee and click on submit  
  • Candidates are advised to download the form and take its printout for future reference 

Official notification reads, "NEET MDS 2022 application form will not be accepted without the payment of registration fee. In case of any query, candidates may get in touch with NBE at 022 – 61087595"

