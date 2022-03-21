NEET MDS 2022 Registration Window Reopens For May 2 Exam, Here's How To Apply

NEET MDS Registration: NBE recently released the revised schedule which highlights that the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will begin again from March 21 at 3 pm. As per the revised schedule released by the National Board of Examinations highlights that the registrations for NEET MDS will be open for 10 days and are scheduled to end on March 30, 2022. Interested candidates will have to apply online on the official website - nbe.edu.in.

The schedule also clarifies that the NEET MDS 2022 exam will now be conducted on May 2, 2022. NBE will also be giving candidates an opportunity to edit their applications. Important dates can be checked here.

"The NEET-MDS 2022 shall now be conducted on May 2, 2022 (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM). The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022, which was closed on January 24, 2022, shall now be reopened... in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion (i.e., July 31st, 2022)," reads the NBE notification.

NEET MDS 2022 registrations will begin on March 21, 2022.

The deadline to apply is March 30, 2022.

The application editing window will be activated between April 1 to April 4, 2022

NEET MDS 2022 admit card is scheduled to be out on April 25, 2022

NEET MDS exam 2022 will now be conducted on May 2, 2022

NEET MDS 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Board of Examinations at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET MDS tab and then click on Application Link

Step 3: Candidates will get two options. Either they should click on 'New Registration' or click on 'Login for registered user.'

Step 4: Fill the application form by feeding in all required details and uploading the important documents.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and click on submit NEET MDS 2022

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references.

Candidates are hereby informed that the NEET MDS 2022 registrations must be done by only those aspirants who missed doing it in the previous round. All those candidates who have already registered for this year's NEET MDS exam need not apply again.