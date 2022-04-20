NEET MDS 2022: Selective Edit Window Activated At Nbe.edu.in, Here's How To Make Changes

NEET MDS 2022: As scheduled, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences or NBEMS has activated the selective edit window for NEET MDS 2022. All such candidates who have already filled the form and want to make changes in application can do it now. The selective edit window has been opened for application correction which majorly includes correction of images. In order to make changes, one can go to the official website of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

The official notification informs that those applicants who due to any reason have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines can rectify the incorrect images in their application. The steps to make changes and complete the rectification process have been mentioned below.

NEET MDS 2022: Check important dates here

The application correction link has been activated on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

The deadline to make changes ends on Friday, April 22, 2022.

NEET MDS 2022: Follow these steps to make changes in application form

Step 1: Candidates who wish to make changes should go to the official website of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the NEET MDS link

Step 3: In the next step, a new dropdown box will appear on the screen where they will have to click on the application link.

Step 4: Then they will have to enter the login details and make the changes in the application form.

Step 5: Post the form is submitted, candidates should download the confirmation page

Step 6: They are advised to take a printout of the application form for further need

The official website reads that no further opportunity will be provided to the candidates to rectify the incorrect images. It also mentions that the admit cards will not be issued to those candidates who fail to rectify the incorrect images in their application form. NEET MDS 2022 admit card is scheduled to be out on April 25, 2022. NEET MDS exam 2022 will now be conducted on May 2, 2022