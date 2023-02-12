NEET MDS 2023 Application Window Closing Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET MDS 2023: National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will on Sunday close the application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Master's of Dental Surgery (MDS) exam 2023. The NEET MDS 2023 registration window will close at 11:55 pm on February 12. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam should do it before the deadline. The online application can be submitted on the official website- natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2023 : Internship cut-off date extended

The NEET MDS 2023 registration window was reopend on February 10 after the NBE extended the internship cut-off date for the MBBS (BDS) graduates. The internship cut-off for dental students has been extended to June 30, making an additional 3,000 eligible for the MDS 2023 examination.

“Desirous candidates who are completing their internship during 01.04.2023 to 30.06.2023 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2023 can apply for NEET-MDS 2023 from 10.02.2023 (3PM onwards) to 12.02.2023 (till 11:55 PM). The applications can be submitted at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in”, reads the official notification.

The NEET MDS application edit window shall be opened on February 15, 2023. "The Final/Selective Edit Window for all applicants of NEET-MDS 2023 who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023. A list of these candidates shall be published on NBEMS website prior to the opening of final edit window," the official notice reads.

NEET MDS 2023 admit card is scheduled to be released on February 22. The exam will be held on March 1, 2023. As per the official website, the NEET MDS Result 2023 will be declared by March 31.