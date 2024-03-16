×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 on Friday. Here's How to Download.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 on Friday. Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery 2024 examination can now download their hall tickets through the candidates' login portal on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

To download the NEET MDS 2024 hall ticket, candidates will need to log in using their User ID and Password. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test MDS Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 18.

Advertisement

Here are the steps to download the NEET MDS Admit Card 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  2. Navigate to the Examinations section and click on NEET-MDS.
  3. Click on the Application Link, and enter your login details.
  4. Find the link for the admit card and click on it to view your NEET MDS 2024 hall ticket.
  5. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

For quick access, candidates can also use the direct link provided below:

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

Advertisement

For any further information or assistance, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

a few seconds ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

7 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

10 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

10 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

12 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

15 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

17 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

19 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

22 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

24 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

24 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

28 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

29 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

30 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

31 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

31 minutes ago
EC Announces By-Elections in 26 Assembly Constituencies Along With General Elections in 7 Phases

EC on By-Elections

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo