The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 on Friday. Candidates who have applied for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery 2024 examination can now download their hall tickets through the candidates' login portal on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

To download the NEET MDS 2024 hall ticket, candidates will need to log in using their User ID and Password. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test MDS Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 18.

Here are the steps to download the NEET MDS Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in. Navigate to the Examinations section and click on NEET-MDS. Click on the Application Link, and enter your login details. Find the link for the admit card and click on it to view your NEET MDS 2024 hall ticket. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

For quick access, candidates can also use the direct link provided below:

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

For any further information or assistance, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.