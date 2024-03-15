Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the admit card for NEET MDS 2024 today, March 15, 2024. Aspiring candidates can download the NEET MDS 2024 admit card from the official website, nbe.edu.in, using their login credentials such as application number and password. The NEET MDS 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on March 18, with the result expected to be declared on April 18. It's important to note that the cut-off date for internship completion, a requirement for NEET-MDS 2024 eligibility, is March 31.

Conducted in computer-based mode, the NEET MDS 2024 exam will have a duration of 3 hours, starting at 9 am and concluding at 12 pm. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer while 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect responses.

Addressing concerns about exam centres in the North-Eastern states, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified via their official handle that NEET MDS examination centres are indeed available in these regions. The tweet confirmed the presence of exam centres in Shillong, Naharlagun, Kohima, Aizawl, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

How to Download NEET MDS Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of NBE. Click on the NEET MDS admit card 2024 download link on the homepage. You will be directed to a new login page. Enter your login credentials, including the application number and password. Your NEET MDS admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card. Download and take a printout of the NEET MDS admit card 2024 for future reference.

Aspirants are advised to follow these instructions carefully to ensure a smooth downloading process for their NEET MDS admit card 2024.