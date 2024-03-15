×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 06:33 IST

NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Today, Here's How to Download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the admit card for NEET MDS 2024 today, March 15, 2024. Aspiring candidates can download it online.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is set to release the admit card for NEET MDS 2024 today, March 15, 2024. Aspiring candidates can download the NEET MDS 2024 admit card from the official website, nbe.edu.in, using their login credentials such as application number and password. The NEET MDS 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on March 18, with the result expected to be declared on April 18. It's important to note that the cut-off date for internship completion, a requirement for NEET-MDS 2024 eligibility, is March 31.

Conducted in computer-based mode, the NEET MDS 2024 exam will have a duration of 3 hours, starting at 9 am and concluding at 12 pm. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct answer while 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect responses.

Advertisement

Addressing concerns about exam centres in the North-Eastern states, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified via their official handle that NEET MDS examination centres are indeed available in these regions. The tweet confirmed the presence of exam centres in Shillong, Naharlagun, Kohima, Aizawl, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

How to Download NEET MDS Admit Card 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of NBE.
  2. Click on the NEET MDS admit card 2024 download link on the homepage.
  3. You will be directed to a new login page.
  4. Enter your login credentials, including the application number and password.
  5. Your NEET MDS admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card.
  7. Download and take a printout of the NEET MDS admit card 2024 for future reference.

Aspirants are advised to follow these instructions carefully to ensure a smooth downloading process for their NEET MDS admit card 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 06:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu

LIVE News

2 minutes ago
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appoints Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA)

Who is Mohammad Mustafa?

3 minutes ago
Hyderabad To Face Bengaluru-Like Water Crisis? Here's What Telangana HC Said

Bengaluru Water Crisis

21 minutes ago
The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society

Girl Dies After Falling

24 minutes ago
Earthquake hit Manipur's Ukhrul

Earthquake Manipur

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Uthappa's MSD verdict

36 minutes ago
Massive twister can be seen approaching Kansas

Kansas Tornado

41 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Noida Woman Dead

an hour ago
Do Not Cross

Austin Bomb Threat

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Atal Setu Car Accident

Bus Services Mumbai

an hour ago
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak Polls

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
Matthew Wade and Suryakumar Yadav

Wade to retire from FC

2 hours ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Railway stations renamed

2 hours ago
A fire broke out at a furniture factory in the HMT area on the outskirts of Srinagar in the early hours of Friday morning

Fire at Furniture Factory

2 hours ago
Putin

Russian Elections

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Caught Assaulting TTE in Viral Video

    India News13 hours ago

  3. CAA Will Debunk Myth Of Massive Hindu Immigration: Assam CM

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Trichy-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train Coming Soon

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Despite NCA clearance, Shreyas Iyer's back injury resurfaces in Ranji

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo