Despite protests and uncertainties among aspirants, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET MDS 2024 exam today, March 18. Candidates who have enrolled for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) can find crucial details regarding the exam pattern, marking scheme, admit card, and essential exam day instructions here.

NEET MDS Exam Pattern:

The NEET MDS exam will be conducted in a computer-based format, comprising 240 multiple-choice questions. Each question will offer four response options in English only. Candidates are required to select the most appropriate answer within the stipulated three-hour timeframe.

NEET MDS Marking Scheme:

Candidates will face a penalty of 25% negative marking for incorrect responses, while unanswered questions will not incur any marks deduction.

Correct Response: 4 Marks

Incorrect Response: 1 Mark Deduction

Unattempted Question: Zero Marks

Important Exam Day Instructions:

Admit cards must be downloaded from the NBEMS website, with candidates securely affixing a recent passport-size photograph as instructed.

Candidates are advised to report to the 'Reporting Counter' at the test venue according to the specified time on their admit cards. To facilitate a smooth entry process and prevent overcrowding, staggered time slots will be allocated for candidate reporting.

Late arrivals beyond the designated reporting time will not be permitted to take the exam under any circumstances.

Frisking using Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMD) will be conducted at the entrance to the test center premises.

Upon entry, candidates must present their admit card and ID proof for verification to the exam staff stationed at the table equipped with a barcode/QR code reader.

Any candidate found presenting false or forged documents/ID proofs will face consequences, including a case of unfair means being registered against them.

NEET-MDS serves as a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) Courses, encompassing various categories:

All India 50% quota seats for MDS courses across all states. State quota seats for MDS courses for all States/Union territories of India. MDS courses at all Private Dental Colleges, Institutions & Universities nationwide. MDS courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions. Screening exam for dental surgeons (BDS & MDS) for Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps.