Following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) decision to extend the cut-off date for completion of the internship to June 30, 2024, for NEET MDS 2024 eligibility, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the NEET MDS application window. Prospective candidates meeting the revised eligibility criteria can now register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS (NEET MDS) 2024 until March 11 on the official website natboard.edu.in.

Despite the extension of the cut-off date, NEET MDS will proceed as scheduled on March 18. Admit cards for the examination will be released on March 15.

Click here for official notice.

Previously, the cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET MDS was March 31, 2024. The decision to reopen the application window aims to accommodate students completing their internship between March 31 and June 30, 2024.

The NEET MDS question paper will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions divided into two parts—Part A and Part B, with 100 and 140 questions, respectively.

"Desirous candidates who are completing their internship from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, and meet all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-MDS 2024 can apply for NEET-MDS 2024," stated an official statement.

Candidates are urged to be cautious while filling out their applications to avoid errors, as there will be no opportunity for later editing or modification of the submitted information, emphasized the board.

In case of any difficulties, applicants can seek assistance from the candidate care support at +91-7996165333 or reach out to NBEMS through its helpline portal accessible via the applicant login or its communication web portal, NBEMS added.

Last year, the entrance test was conducted on March 1, and the results were announced at the end of March.