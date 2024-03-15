Updated March 15th, 2024 at 10:36 IST
NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Hear Aspirants' Plea Today
NEET MDS 2024 postponement plea will be heard by the Supreme Court of India today, March 15. The hearing will be presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Earlier on February 20, SC had asked the union govt to take a decision regarding the postponement of exam within a week. However, the govt didn't make any statement till date.
10: 30 IST, March 15th 2024
The demand for the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 is driven by several reasons cited by aspirants and stakeholders. These reasons include concerns about the last-minute extension of internships, limited exam centers, eligibility issues, confusion surrounding the exam schedule, fairness for all candidates, and the risk of over 8000 candidates missing the exam due to eligibility criteria. Additionally, the postponement of NEET PG to accommodate late internship completions due to COVID-19 has also fueled the demand for rescheduling NEET MDS 2024 to ensure a fair and inclusive examination process
10: 13 IST, March 15th 2024
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 8 revised the internship completion deadline for eligibility in NEET-MDS 2024. The new cut-off date is set for 30th June 2024. Candidates who fulfill their internship requirements within the period ranging from 1st April to 30th June 2024 are deemed eligible to apply for the examination.
10: 12 IST, March 15th 2024
On February 20, the Supreme Court had heard the plea of aspirants regarding the postponement of NEET MDS 2024. However, the apex court refused to intervene and asked the union government to take a decision on the demands of aspirants within a week. The court then dismissed the case. However, the union government did not issue any statements regarding the same till date. The aspirants, thus, decided to knock the doors of the apex court again.
10: 09 IST, March 15th 2024
As per schedule, NBEMS will release the NEET MDS 2024 admit card today, March 15. However, if the Supreme Court orders in favour of the petitioner/ aspirants and decides to postpone the exam, the NEET MDS admit card release can be delayed as well.
10: 07 IST, March 15th 2024
As per schedule, NBEMS has scheduled to conduct the NEET MDS 2024 on March 18, 2024. However, aspirants seek a deferment of the exam date.
10: 06 IST, March 15th 2024
Supreme Court is set to hear the plea on NEET MDS 2024 exam postponement today. The bench is presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
