NEET MDS 2024 Postponement Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Declines Plea to Postpone NEET MDS
Chief Justice of India said that the determination of the cutoff date for exams falls within the policy domain and disagreed with the argument for parity between NEETMDS and NEET PG. Regarding efforts by the National Dental Council (NDC) to resume dental courses, the CJI deemed them non-arbitrary and declined court intervention, citing inappropriate parameters for judicial review at this stage
12: 58 IST, March 15th 2024
As the Supreme Court rejected the aspirants' plea to postpone NEET MDS 2024, NBEMS will conduct the NEET MDS 2024 on the scheduled date i.e, March 18.
12: 34 IST, March 15th 2024
Chief Justice of India (CJI) remarked that the fixation of the cutoff date falls within the policy domain, rejecting the argument for parity between NEET MDS and NEET PG. Additionally, CJI noted efforts by the National Dental Council (NDC) to resume dental courses, deeming it inappropriate for court intervention at this juncture on grounds of judicial review, thus declining to intervene in the matter.
12: 32 IST, March 15th 2024
Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that the main relief sought in the petition was the extension of the internship cut-off date. The Court acknowledged this concern falling within the policy domain and directed the representation to be forwarded to the Union of India (UOI). Subsequently, the Union has extended the deadline to June 30, 2024. However, Gonsalves raised concerns, noting the potential hardship faced by petitioners amidst this decision.
12: 30 IST, March 15th 2024
Gonsalves, petitioners' advocate expressed concerns, stating that even incoming students are midway through their clinical course, set to conclude in August, as verified by the Medical Council. He questioned the absence of the usual parity observed in such situations. Students find themselves in a dilemma, unsure of how to proceed with their studies.
12: 28 IST, March 15th 2024
Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that the Union has decided to extend the internship completion cut-off date from March 31 to June 30. The registration portal was open for three days, during which 568 students successfully registered. CJI further states that no additional relief can be provided through a miscellaneous application. However, individuals are encouraged to seek appropriate directions as needed.
11: 03 IST, March 15th 2024
The petitioners advocate for synchronizing the schedule with NEET PG to guarantee ample preparation time, citing the postponement of NEET PG 2024 from March 3 to July 7. This delay has sparked concerns regarding fairness and discrepancies in the time available for preparation. Aligning with the NEET PG schedule would address these concerns, ensuring that candidates have sufficient time to adequately prepare for the examination, thus promoting a level playing field in the evaluation process.
10: 30 IST, March 15th 2024
The demand for the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 is driven by several reasons cited by aspirants and stakeholders. These reasons include concerns about the last-minute extension of internships, limited exam centers, eligibility issues, confusion surrounding the exam schedule, fairness for all candidates, and the risk of over 8000 candidates missing the exam due to eligibility criteria. Additionally, the postponement of NEET PG to accommodate late internship completions due to COVID-19 has also fueled the demand for rescheduling NEET MDS 2024 to ensure a fair and inclusive examination process
10: 13 IST, March 15th 2024
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on March 8 revised the internship completion deadline for eligibility in NEET-MDS 2024. The new cut-off date is set for 30th June 2024. Candidates who fulfill their internship requirements within the period ranging from 1st April to 30th June 2024 are deemed eligible to apply for the examination.
10: 12 IST, March 15th 2024
On February 20, the Supreme Court had heard the plea of aspirants regarding the postponement of NEET MDS 2024. However, the apex court refused to intervene and asked the union government to take a decision on the demands of aspirants within a week. The court then dismissed the case. However, the union government did not issue any statements regarding the same till date. The aspirants, thus, decided to knock the doors of the apex court again.
10: 09 IST, March 15th 2024
As per schedule, NBEMS will release the NEET MDS 2024 admit card today, March 15. However, if the Supreme Court orders in favour of the petitioner/ aspirants and decides to postpone the exam, the NEET MDS admit card release can be delayed as well.
10: 07 IST, March 15th 2024
As per schedule, NBEMS has scheduled to conduct the NEET MDS 2024 on March 18, 2024. However, aspirants seek a deferment of the exam date.
10: 06 IST, March 15th 2024
Supreme Court is set to hear the plea on NEET MDS 2024 exam postponement today. The bench is presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
