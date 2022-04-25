NEET MDS Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the NEET MDS 2022 admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test today, April 25, 2022. NBE will conduct the NEET MDS exam 2022 on May 2 between 9 am and 12 noon. NBE will upload the NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards on the official website –natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be able to download their NEET MDS admit card 2022 by following the steps given below.
The total marks for NEET MDS 2022 are 960 and candidates will have to attempt 240 questions. For every right answer, four marks will be rewarded. Moreover, negative marking will also be there. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. For questions that were not attempted, zero marks will be awarded.
NEET MDS is the main exam held for admissions to PG Dental courses. The NEET MDS score is accepted by most of the dental colleges in India. A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI/DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/ practical training and is likely to complete the same by the prescribed cut-off date for internship completion for a particular admission session can take up NEET-MDS examination, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. NEET-MDS is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MDS Courses which will include the following: