NEET MDS Admit Card 2022 Releasing Today, Here's How To Download

NEET MDS 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the NEET MDS 2022 admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test today, April 25, 2022. NBE will conduct the NEET MDS exam 2022 on May 2 between 9 am and 12 noon. NBE will upload the NEET Masters of Dental Surgery, MDS admit cards on the official website –natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be able to download their NEET MDS admit card 2022 by following the steps given below.

NEET MDS 2022: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Candidates who got themselves registered should go to the official NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the examinations tab and then look for NEET MDS link.

Step 3: They will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their credentials such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Post logging in, the admit cards will be displayed on screen.

Step 5: Go through the details, download the same and take its printout for future reference.

Direct link to download NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be activated here

NEET MDS 2022: Check Key Dates Here

Admit cards will be released on Monday, April 25, 2022

NEET MDS 2022 Exam will be conducted on May 2, 2022

NEET MDS 2022 Exam Pattern

The total marks for NEET MDS 2022 are 960 and candidates will have to attempt 240 questions. For every right answer, four marks will be rewarded. Moreover, negative marking will also be there. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. For questions that were not attempted, zero marks will be awarded.

About NEET MDS Exam

NEET MDS is the main exam held for admissions to PG Dental courses. The NEET MDS score is accepted by most of the dental colleges in India. A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI/DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/ practical training and is likely to complete the same by the prescribed cut-off date for internship completion for a particular admission session can take up NEET-MDS examination, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. NEET-MDS is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MDS Courses which will include the following: