NEET MDS Admit Card 2023 Released; Here's How To Download It Online

NEET MDS admit card 2023: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS admit card 2023. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2023 admit cards are available for download on the official website- natboard.edu.in. NBE will conduct NEET MDS 2023 on March 1, 2023. As per the official website, the NEET MDS Result 2023 will be announced by March 31.

NEET MDS 2023: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Candidates who got themselves registered should go to the official NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the examinations tab and then look for NEET MDS 2023 link.

Step 3: They will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their credentials such as user ID and password.

Step 4: After logging in, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the details, download the same and take its printout for future reference.

NEET MDS 2023 Exam Pattern

There will be 240 questions carrying a total of 960 marks in the NEET MDS exam 2023. For every right answer, four marks will be rewarded. Moreover, negative markings will also be there. For each incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted. For questions that were not attempted, zero marks will be awarded.

About NEET MDS Exam

NEET MDS is the main exam held for admissions to PG Dental courses. The NEET MDS score is accepted by most of the dental colleges in India. A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GoI/DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/ practical training and is likely to complete the same by the prescribed cut-off date for internship completion for a particular admission session can take up NEET-MDS examination, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria. NEET-MDS is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MDS Courses which will include the following: