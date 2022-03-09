NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Deadline For Mop-up Round Ends Today

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Registration: Medical Counseling Committee recently extended the deadline to register for NEET PG 2021 Counselling mop up round. As per the revised schedule, the deadline to register will end on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Interested candidates who have not got themselves registered till now can follow these steps for registration. To be noted that any request raised post deadline will not be accepted by the committee.

“The Registration / Choice Filling for Mop-up Round of PG counselling 2021 has been extended upto March 9, 2022,” reads a statement issued on the official MCC site for NEET PG Counselling 2021.

Check eligibility details here

Those candidates who exited the counselling process by not reporting to their allotted seats in round 1 or round 2 and candidates who were not allotted any seat in both rounds, are eligible to register for this round.

NEET PG 2021 counselling Mop up round: Follow these steps for registration

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website mcc.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration.'

Candidates will be redirected to the registration page where they will have to enter the required details to get themselves registered

In the next step, enter NEET PG roll number and other credentials to login

Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

In the next step, pay the application fee and submit the application

Download a copy of the confirmation page and take its screenshot if required

NEET PG Counseling 2021: Check important dates here

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Mop Up Round registrations began on March 2, 2022

Registrations are scheduled to end on March 9, 2022

Last date for choice filling and locking for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round is also March 9, 2022

Online stray vacancy round will take place on March 19, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC warns candidates regarding blocking of seats

MCC has issued a warning that if at any level of the NEET PG counselling it is found that candidates are involved in deliberately blocking the seat, the committee will take strict actions. Earlier, the MCC issued a notification for the candidates who exited with the forfeiture of the security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in a mop-up round of PG counselling in 2021. MCC has said that such candidates are required to register again, but they are also required to make the requisite payment and proceed further, it said.