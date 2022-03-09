NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Deadline For Mop-up Round Ends Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI
NEET PG 2021 Counselling Registration: Medical Counseling Committee recently extended the deadline to register for NEET PG 2021 Counselling mop up round. As per the revised schedule, the deadline to register will end on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Interested candidates who have not got themselves registered till now can follow these steps for registration. To be noted that any request raised post deadline will not be accepted by the committee.
“The Registration / Choice Filling for Mop-up Round of PG counselling 2021 has been extended upto March 9, 2022,” reads a statement issued on the official MCC site for NEET PG Counselling 2021.
MCC has issued a warning that if at any level of the NEET PG counselling it is found that candidates are involved in deliberately blocking the seat, the committee will take strict actions. Earlier, the MCC issued a notification for the candidates who exited with the forfeiture of the security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in a mop-up round of PG counselling in 2021. MCC has said that such candidates are required to register again, but they are also required to make the requisite payment and proceed further, it said.
"It is for the information of candidates who were disappointed with the forfeiture of the security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in a mop-up round of PG counselling in 2021. Such candidates need not register again, but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further," reads a statement issued by MCC.