NEET PG 2021 Counselling Score Card To Be Out Today; See Step-by-step Guide To Download

NEET PG counselling: National Board of Examinations, also known as NBE, is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate or NEET PG 2021 score card on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The scorecard which is to be released today will have the candidate's individual marks and will be helpful for the NEET counselling for 50% All India Quota, AIQ seats. The exact time of releasing scorecards has not been announced yet, however, it is expected to be out by evening. Once released, it can be accessed on nbe.edu.in. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below.
It is be noted that the NEET PG 2021 result has already been declared on September 28, 2021. The final result and the subsequent counselling process will help candidates in getting admissions to MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma courses. In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. Candidates are advised to go through the category-wise cut-off given below for admissions purposes.
Candidates should know that the scorecard for NEET PG 2021 would have All India 50% Quota Rank and All India 50% quota Category Rank. It will help in the counselling process for admissions. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about release time.