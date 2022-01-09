NEET PG 2021 Counselling Score Card To Be Out Today; See Step-by-step Guide To Download

NEET PG counselling: National Board of Examinations, also known as NBE, is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate or NEET PG 2021 score card on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The scorecard which is to be released today will have the candidate's individual marks and will be helpful for the NEET counselling for 50% All India Quota, AIQ seats. The exact time of releasing scorecards has not been announced yet, however, it is expected to be out by evening. Once released, it can be accessed on nbe.edu.in. Registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

It is be noted that the NEET PG 2021 result has already been declared on September 28, 2021. The final result and the subsequent counselling process will help candidates in getting admissions to MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma courses. In order to check scorecards quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. Candidates are advised to go through the category-wise cut-off given below for admissions purposes.

NEET PG 2021: Cut off details

UR/EWS (50th percentile) cut off score is 302

OBC/ST/SC including PwD (40th percentile) cut off score is 265

UR-PwD (45th percentile) cut off score is 283

NEET PG 2021: Here is how to download scorecard

Registered candidates should go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations – nbe.edu.in.

On the Homepage, they should click on the tab that reads, 'NEET PG'

After being redirected to another page, click on the option to download scorecards

Candidates will be redirected to the login page where they will have to enter application number and other details

The NEET PG 2021 scorecard will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download and print a copy for future references

Candidates should know that the scorecard for NEET PG 2021 would have All India 50% Quota Rank and All India 50% quota Category Rank. It will help in the counselling process for admissions. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about release time.