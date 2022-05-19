NEET PG 2022: ABVP Discusses 6 Points Supporting Postponement Of NEET With Health Minister

NEET PG 2022: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had a meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The meeting took place on May 18 and its aim was to discuss the issue of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 postponement. It has been reported that the student union has put forward six key points which supports the postponement of medical entrance exam. “After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected giving relief to the candidates,” the statement reads.

To be noted that the NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. The ABVP also placed the problems the NEET PG 2022 aspirants are facing through a memorandum, and demanded to reopen the application form link for the students whose allotted seats were cancelled.

National General Secretary of ABVP said, "Our delegation mainly put forward six important points in front of the Hon’ble Union Minister and the officials acknowledged it to be major issues that need to be focused on. So, we are positive that these points will pave the way for the decision and the students will get relief."

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the NEET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (nbe.edu.in).

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates need to key in the required details

Step 4: Your NEET PG admission card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout for future references

The National Board of Examination released the NEET PG Admit Card after the Supreme Court rejected the request of students seeking to postpone the NEET PG Exam 2022. Candidates should know that the admit card is one of the most important documents that candidates need to carry along with them to the examination hall, and without it, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination. All aspirants must note that the exam will be held as per the original schedule, on May 21, from 9 am to 12:30 pm, in a computer-based mode across the country.