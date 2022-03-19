NEET PG 2022 Application Closing Soon, Here's How To Register

NEET PG Application 2022: The National Entrance Examination Test, NEET PG Application process is underway and will end on March 25, 2022. It is advised that candidates must complete the application process on or before the last date, as the National Board of Examinations (NBE), which is responsible for the application process, will not accept the application form after that date. Earlier, NBE had postponed the deadline for applications from February 4 to March 25, 2022, till 11:55 pm. According to the official information, NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NBE - Nbe.edu.in.

Candidates must be aware that NBE will only accept online applications for NEET PG 2022. To register, candidates need to pay a non-refundable registration fee. The application fees for the general and OBC categories are Rs 5,015 and candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PWD, and Physically Handicapped categories will need to pay Rs 3,835 as the application fees. NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma courses. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

NEET PG Registration 2022: Check Important Dates

Events Date NEET PG 2022 Application form available Jan 15, 2022 Last date to fill the application form March 25, 2022 Correction window March 29, 2022 Final edit window to rectify incorrect images April 26 to April 30, 2022 NEET PG 2022 admit card May 16, 2022 NEET PG Exam May 21, 2022 Announcement of result June 20, 2022 Online registration for the first round of counselling To be announced soon

NEET PG application: Here's how to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NBE and complete the registration process.

Step 2: Then, click on "NEET-PG" and click on "New Registration."

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on the "submit" button.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees to complete the registration process.

Step 6: Take a printout of the copy for future needs.

