NEET PG 2022: Aspirants To File PIL In SC Demanding Postponement Of Exams

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate or NEET PG 2022 Postponement demands are being raised by aspirants on social media since the exam dates have been announced. As scheduled by National Board of Examinations (NBE), exam will be conducted on March 12, 2022. The unhappy students are now preparing to file a PIL in Supreme Court. Students are going to do this as they are unhappy with the fact that the exam dates are clashing with NEET PG Counselling 2021.

NEET PG 2022 Postponement has even witnessed support from various stakeholders too. They felt that NBE should consider it as the demand is genuine. A Member of Parliament S. Venkatesan has also written to Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya demanding postponement of this upcoming exam.

NEET PG 2022 Postponement: Update

Students are now preparing to file a PIL in Supreme Court as the dates are clashing. They are seeking a postponement of NEET PG 2022 by at least a month. The PIL will request that NEET PG 2022 should be held only after counselling ends. As per a media organisation, the process of filing this PIL is almost completed and a final slip for confirmation can be expected in a day or two. Once it is received, NEET PG 2022 postponement matter can be expected to be taken up by Supreme Court.

Apart from this, All India JEE-NEET Students Association, AIJNSA has also submitted a representation to PMO asking for a postponement of the exam. More updates on the matter are awaited. Meanwhile, students can register for AIQ round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 from February 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC allows candidates to report to colleges in hybrid mode

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now be allowed to report to their respective colleges in hybrid mode. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG Counselling 2021 can report at the allotted college through both online and offline mode. The round 1 merit list for NEET PG Counselling 2021 was declared on January 22, and shortlisted candidates will be able to report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28, 2022. However, candidates who apply for upgradation to MCC NEET PG Counselling Round 2 while retaining their Round 1 seat will be required to be physically present at the allotted institute to freeze their seats, the MCC informed in an official statement. Candidates must take note that all admissions made through the online mode will be considered provisional and will be finalised only after the verification round where aspirants need to be reported physically at the time of medical fitness at the college.