NEET PG 2022 Counselling Deferred, New Date To Be Announced Soon

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 counselling has been postponed by Medical Counselling Committee. Concerned candidates can check the revised schedule here.

NEET PG

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counseling Committee, MCC,through an official notice informed that the NEET PG Counselling has been postponed. The official notice has been released on official notice on the official website, mcc.nic.in. As per the tentative schedule released by the MCC, the counseling was supposed to start from September 1, 2022. As of now, the new date has not been announced. 

National Medical Commission is in the process of issuing New LOPs for the current academic session 2022-23 and the same will be concluded till September 15, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Exam was conducted on May 31, 2022 and the results were announced on June 20, 2022. The tentative schedule of the NEET PG 2022 Counseling is being revised again by the MCC and candidates are advised to keep checking the MCC website, mcc.nic.in regularly for the new schedule.

NEET PG 2022: Check official notice highlights here

MCC in official notice mentioned, "The Candidates of NEET-PG, 2022 are informed that the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022. However, National Medical Commission (NMC) is in the process of issuing New LoPs for the current academic year and the same will be concluded till 15/09/2022. Hence, in order to include more seats in the counselling for the benefit of the candidates, it has been decided by the Competent Authority to re-schedule the NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 which was scheduled to commence from 01/09/2022."

Notice further reads, "The tentative schedule of NEET-PG Counselling, 2022 is being rescheduled. The candidates are advised to keep in touch with the MCC website for latest schedule"

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Registration: Here's how to register

  • Step 1: To register for NEET PG Counselling 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the PG Medical Counselling section.
  • Step 3: The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.
  • Step 4: Candidates need to enter the required information and register on the portal.
  • Step 5: Login and complete the application form.
  • Step 6: Finally, upload the required documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.
  • Step 7: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the application form
