NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Window Opens, Here's Direct Link To Register

The registration process for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 has been started by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, October 10. All those candidates who want to register can do so by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for NEET PG Round 2 counselling and pay the processing fee till October 14.

According to the schedule, the second round of choice filling and locking processes for NEET PG counselling is scheduled to take place between October 11 and October 14, 2022. While the NEET PG round 2 internal candidate verification by the respective universities and institutes will take place between October 14 and 16, 2022, The seat allocation processing is set to take place from October 17 to 18, 2022. Candidates must be aware that the results of the NEET PG Round 2 seat allocation will be released on October 19, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for NEET PG Counselling 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2, candidates are required to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the PG Counseling tab.

Step 3: Candidates must then click on the online registration link.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates na more information.

NEET PG 2022 Documents Required

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS professional examinations

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

MCI issued registration certificate

Date of birth proof

Valid ID proof

Caste certificate

Disability Certificate

Here's direct link to register for NEET PG Counselling Round 2 - Click Here

