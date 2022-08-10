NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Out: Check Dates, How To Register & Important Details

NEET PG Counselling: The counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Composite Entrance Test (Postgraduate) has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, August 10, 2022. As per the schedule, the counselling process on AIQ seats will begin on September 1 and the seat verification process for the round 1 seat matrix will commence on August 30. Candidates must take note that the registration procedure for the NEE PG Round 1 seat allotment will be held between September 1 and 4, until 12 noon. Candidates can pay the fees till 8 pm and the choice filling option will be open between September 2 and September 5 till 11:55 pm. Based on the schedule, this time, the result will be announced on September 8, and the reporting time under round 1 is from September 9 to 13.

The second round of the counselling process will begin on September 17, and verification of the seat matrix will be held between September 17 and 18. The registration process will begin on September 19 and will conclude on September 21 at 12 noon. Candidates should be aware that the choice locking portal will remain open from September 19 till September 22, 11:55 pm. The round II seat allotment results will be announced on September 25. The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed Universities, and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously.

NEET PG counselling: Here's how to register for NEET PG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on "PG Medical Counseling."

Step 3: To proceed, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Create an account with a valid email address and phone number.

Step 5: Make a note of the login information.

Step 6: Log in again to fill out the application form.

Step 7: Enter your personal or academic information.

Step 8: Review the form before submitting it.

Documents required at the time of NEET PG counselling 2022

NEET PG admit card 2022

NEET PG 2021 result/rank letter

Class 10 mark sheet/ birth certificate

Marksheets of MBBS

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid, non-expired and authentic photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

