NEET-PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Out: Check Dates, How To Register & Important Details

NEET PG Counselling: The counselling schedule for the National Eligibility Composite Entrance Test (Postgraduate) has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, August 10, 2022. As per the schedule, the counselling process on AIQ seats will begin on September 1 and the seat verification process for the round 1 seat matrix will commence on August 30. Candidates must take note that the registration procedure for the NEE PG Round 1 seat allotment will be held between September 1 and 4, until 12 noon. Candidates can pay the fees till 8 pm and the choice filling option will be open between September 2 and September 5 till 11:55 pm. Based on the schedule, this time, the result will be announced on September 8, and the reporting time under round 1 is from September 9 to 13.
The second round of the counselling process will begin on September 17, and verification of the seat matrix will be held between September 17 and 18. The registration process will begin on September 19 and will conclude on September 21 at 12 noon. Candidates should be aware that the choice locking portal will remain open from September 19 till September 22, 11:55 pm. The round II seat allotment results will be announced on September 25. The PG counselling will commence for all central universities, deemed Universities, and 50 per cent All India quota seats and 50 per cent state quota seats of medical and dental colleges simultaneously.
