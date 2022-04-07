NEET PG 2022: Deadline To Apply For Changes In Form Ends Today, Here's How To Edit Form

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examination will be closing the application correction window for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Eligible candidates who have got themselves registered before the deadline (March 25, 2022) can apply for changes now. The application correction window was opened on March 29 and the deadline ends on April 7, 2022. Every year, NEET PG Exam is conducted for the selection of eligible students into Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and PG Diploma seats. Important dates related to NEET PG 2022 can be checked here. The steps to make changes in application have also been attached below.

NEET PG 2022: Here's how to make changes in the application form

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of NBEMS - nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2022 option

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the "Application" link

Step 4: Login using credentials and view NEET application form

Step 5: Start making changes wherever needed and save them and then submit them.

Step 6: Take printout of changes made in the NEET PG 2022 application form for future references

A final edit window for NEET PG 2022 will be opened from April 16 to 30. The concerned authorities will provide the NEET PG 2022 admit card on May 16 to only those candidates whose application forms will be accepted.

NEET PG 2022: Check important dates here