NEET PG 2022 Exam Analysis: Aspirants Find Paper 'easy & Not Lengthy'

Image: Shutterstock
NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 on Saturday, May 21. The exam was conducted in a Computer-based mode at various centres across India. Lakhs of candidates took the exam which was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:30 pm. The exam day analysis and other developments can be checked here.
In the question paper, there were a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The questions were from MBBS syllabi such as Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical. Those who will clear the same will be called for counseling and will be offered admission in colleges according to their performance.
A NEET aspirant said that most of the questions were from obstetrician-gynecologist, preventive and social medicine. He emphasized that few questions were very easy and few were difficult too. He said, "The paper was balanced, with a mix of easy and tough questions." Another aspirant who took the exam said that the questions were not very difficult and there was adequate time to fill the answers, which summarises that the paper was not lengthy.
Candidates who took the exam should know that the provisional answer key will not be released. Therefore, candidates will not get the time and opportunity to raise objections. The NEET PG 2022 result is scheduled to be released on June 20, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad issued a press release on Friday, May 20, 2022. The release mentions that the demand for solutions for NEET PG candidates will continue. The press note released demanded that the exam should be conducted once again this year and that counselling should only be done after the second chance examination. To know more about it, click here.
National General Secretary of ABVP, Nidhi Tripathi said, "Students across the country have gone through a period of uncertainty due to the problem caused because of the dates of NEET PG. We endeavour to provide ease to the students in the examination of NEET PG 2022. Students serve the country by joining the medical field as a pillar of society. We demand from the government that after considering all the subjects sensitively, students should be given one more opportunity and counselling for the year 2022 should be done only after the second chance examination. We also request the students that along with preparing for the exam, keep your morale strong"