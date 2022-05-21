NEET PG 2022 Exam Analysis: Aspirants Find Paper 'easy & Not Lengthy'

NEET PG 2022: The National Board of Examinations conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 on Saturday, May 21. The exam was conducted in a Computer-based mode at various centres across India. Lakhs of candidates took the exam which was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:30 pm. The exam day analysis and other developments can be checked here.

Check exam pattern here

In the question paper, there were a total of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The questions were from MBBS syllabi such as Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical. Those who will clear the same will be called for counseling and will be offered admission in colleges according to their performance.

NEET PG 2022: Exam analysis

A NEET aspirant said that most of the questions were from obstetrician-gynecologist, preventive and social medicine. He emphasized that few questions were very easy and few were difficult too. He said, "The paper was balanced, with a mix of easy and tough questions." Another aspirant who took the exam said that the questions were not very difficult and there was adequate time to fill the answers, which summarises that the paper was not lengthy.

Answer keys not to be released

Candidates who took the exam should know that the provisional answer key will not be released. Therefore, candidates will not get the time and opportunity to raise objections. The NEET PG 2022 result is scheduled to be released on June 20, 2022. Once released, it will be available for download on the official websites- natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

ABVP urges Health Ministry to conduct exam twice in 2022

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad issued a press release on Friday, May 20, 2022. The release mentions that the demand for solutions for NEET PG candidates will continue. The press note released demanded that the exam should be conducted once again this year and that counselling should only be done after the second chance examination. To know more about it, click here.