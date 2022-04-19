Last Updated:

NEET PG 2022 Exam Postponed? See Fact Check And Exam Date Here

NEET PG 2022: The Press Information Bureau has released a notification informing the candidates that the news of the deferment of NEET PG is fake

Written By
Amrit Burman
Neet pg

Image: Shutterstock


CLAIM:

The news of the postponement of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022, is going extensively viral on social media platforms.

CLAIMED BY:

Social Media

RATING:

False

NEET PG 2022: The news of the postponement of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022, is going extensively viral on social media platforms. The Press Information Bureau has released a notification informing the candidates that the news of the deferment of NEET PG is fake and that the Medical Counselling Committee has not released any such notice. The fake alert that is surfacing on the social media platform claims that NEET PG has been postponed by the concerned authorities. The alert shows that NEET PG 2022 has NOT been postponed by the concerned authorities.

PIB debunks NEET PG postponement news, calls it 'fake'

Demand for NEET PG 2022 Postponement

According to the official notice, the NEET PG 2022 exam date is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022. After releasing the notice, the PIB Fact Check team has also clarified the same and has asked aspirants to not believe this fake news. Several candidates on social media have been demanding the postponement of NEET PG 2022, and once again the issue is rising and candidates are asking for the exam to be postponed again.

It is to mention here that NEET PG Counseling 2021 is ending late and that is why the candidates are raising the demand to postpone it as they argue that they have been given very little time to prepare. Aspirants must be aware that the NEET PG 2022 Postponed circular that is surfacing on social media platforms is fake and they must not believe such information. It is advised that candidates must always check the official handles of verified authorities for any updates on the exam.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

Tags: Neet pg, NEET, NEET PG 2022
First Published:
