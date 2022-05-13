NEET-PG 2022 Exams Unlikely To Be Postponed Amid Demands For Rescheduling: Sources

Following the demands for postponing the NEET-PG 2022 examinations, sources are now suggesting that there are fewer chances that the exams will be deferred in the coming days. This came after the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, demanded the rescheduling of the NEET exams.

In this view, only a few states have expressed interest to pursue such a course, thus leaving very "slim chances" for a decision regarding postponing the exams, ANI reported citing sources.

It further added that the Indian Medical Association has also not received any assurances from the Union Health Minister even after IMA President Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh met Health Minister Mandaviya in Gujarat's Kevadia. Speaking on the same, Dr Sahajanand Singh stated that discussions have taken place with the Health Minister regarding the postponement of NEET-PG 2022. He also informed that only 7 states are supporting the demand to delay the exams, adding that the matter is currently being looked upon.

As of now, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-PG 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022.

IMA writes letter demanding postponing of NEET exams

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written a letter to the Union Health Minister demanding the deferment of the examinations and further considering the delay in the timeline of the examinations and the admission process. A letter has been also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same, while no decisions have been taken so far.

Dr Ved Prakash of the IMA has stated that the students must be at least given a period of one month to prepare for the exams.

Students' protest over demand for postponing the NEET examination came in view of the candidates' demand that owing to the delays in the NEET-PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller leaving very less time for them to prepare. Apart from that, they have also cited the pandemic situation and said that medical interns who served during the COVID-19 pandemic in hospitals were not able to prepare for the medical entrance exams.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court of India is also likely to hear a petition on Friday regarding the postponement of the exams.

Image: PTI