Order reads, "These proceedings under Article 32 by MBBS doctors who have appeared in NEET PG 2021 and have participated in the ongoing counselling process for 2021-2022. Their grievance pertains to schedule of NBE for holding NEET PG 2022 which is due to commence on May 21. The reliefs which have been sought in the proceedings are to postpone the NEET PG 2022 examination, which is to commence on May 21, 2022 and to notify a fresh date of examination after a period of 8 weeks so that in the meantime the issue of counselling of 2021 will get resolved and to direct the respondents to permit to allow students who are participating in 2021 counselling to register for 2022 exam by extending the last date March 25, 2022 fixed for registration." Here is the direct link to read complete thread.