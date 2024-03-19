Updated May 13th, 2022 at 12:41 IST
NEET PG 2022 LIVE: "Postponing exam will create chaos," SC says while dismissing plea
NEET PG 2022 : Supreme Court has dismissed plea to postpone NEET PG. Exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. Admit cards are also scheduled to be out on May 16, 2022. SC said postponing exam will create chaos and deficiency of doctors. It can impact patient care. Check order details here.
12: 41 IST, May 13th 2022
SC while denying to postpone NEET PG 2022 said, "Any delay in conducting the exam will result in fewer number of resident doctors. This year only 2 sets of doctors are there. The request cannot be entertained due to the reason that it would have affect on the patient care and the career of the doctors."
12: 38 IST, May 13th 2022
The order further reads, "As regards to the submission that postponement will not cause prejudice what must be borne in mind that there are students who have registered. As the country gets back on the rails after which was caused due to the pandemic, the time schedule must be adhered to."
12: 33 IST, May 13th 2022
The Supreme Court order reads, "Reliefs sought in these proceedings cannot be granted. Petitions are therefore dismissed."
12: 16 IST, May 13th 2022
Order reads, "These proceedings under Article 32 by MBBS doctors who have appeared in NEET PG 2021 and have participated in the ongoing counselling process for 2021-2022. Their grievance pertains to schedule of NBE for holding NEET PG 2022 which is due to commence on May 21. The reliefs which have been sought in the proceedings are to postpone the NEET PG 2022 examination, which is to commence on May 21, 2022 and to notify a fresh date of examination after a period of 8 weeks so that in the meantime the issue of counselling of 2021 will get resolved and to direct the respondents to permit to allow students who are participating in 2021 counselling to register for 2022 exam by extending the last date March 25, 2022 fixed for registration." Here is the direct link to read complete thread.
12: 16 IST, May 13th 2022
One part of the order reads, "Since that process is going to end on May 12, it is submitted that an extension of two months be granted for conducting exams for ensuing academic year. It is submitted representations have been submitted and if extension is given, no prejudice is caused to Union and will also give more time for students to prepare. Mr Wilson also relied on circular issued by NMC that last date for filling information for colleges was extended to May 9." For more details click on this link.
12: 16 IST, May 13th 2022
Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone NEET-PG 2022 scheduled for May 21, saying postponement will create chaos and uncertainty and will impact patient care and will cause prejudice to over 2 lakh students who have prepared.
11: 59 IST, May 13th 2022
"There are a large number of students who want exam on May 21. 2 lakh 6000 doctors have registered. What we are seeking to espouse is the rights of these doctors. Delay may have a cascading effect on other years, other courses, SS courses and also patient care," says AGG Bhati
11: 52 IST, May 13th 2022
Justice Kant while hearing the petition said, "There was no such embargo that if you apply for round 1, round 2 they will not be able to apply. There was no such condition."
11: 48 IST, May 13th 2022
Senior Adv Rakesh Khanna appearing for petitioners said, "Majority of students want postponement. We have given representation to the Prime Minister. All of us are running from pillar to post."
11: 43 IST, May 13th 2022
Justice Chandrachud asked ASG Bhati the no, of students who have registered to which he replied 2.6 lakh. Justice Chandrachud said, "See, 2 lakh 6000 doctors have registered? They have prepared. There are two sets of students. How can we postpone for one set of students"
11: 38 IST, May 13th 2022
Senior Adv Rakesh Khanna appearing for petitioners. Justice Chandrachud asked Mr Khanna, while the NEET PG is going to take place on May 21. You want the postponement. How can we do that? Just to avoid some hardship for some, how can we cause hardship to all, who have prepared and studied? How can we do? You should have registered
11: 32 IST, May 13th 2022
Many NEET aspirants have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET-PG examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 and aspirants have demanded to postpone it by 8-10 days. As of now, decision is likely to be announced soon.
11: 26 IST, May 13th 2022
Many of the junior doctors are tweeting that just a year ago they were being showered with flowers & were called Covid warriors but now they are struggling to get appointments with those who matter. A user tweeted, “They will come flower shower if at all 4th wave hits.”Another user tweeted, “All organizations of doctors must pressurize GOI to give up callous and insensitive attitude towards demands of medicos for postponing NEET PG-2022 test.”
11: 08 IST, May 13th 2022
Following the demands for postponing the NEET-PG 2022 examinations, sources are now suggesting that there are fewer chances that the exams will be deferred in the coming days. In this view, only a few states have expressed interest to pursue such a course, thus leaving very "slim chances" for a decision regarding postponing the exams, ANI reported citing sources.
10: 53 IST, May 13th 2022
The plea was filed by Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S. Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4. "On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022, dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to the mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021, "the advocate tweeted.
10: 46 IST, May 13th 2022
- The postponement matter will be heard in SC on May 13, 2022
- The admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 16, 2022
- The exam will be conducted on May 21, 2022
10: 42 IST, May 13th 2022
Students' protest over demand for postponing the NEET examination came in view of the candidates' demand that owing to the delays in the NEET-PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller leaving very less time for them to prepare. Apart from that, they have also cited the pandemic situation and said that medical interns who served during the COVID-19 pandemic in hospitals were not able to prepare for the medical entrance exams.
10: 42 IST, May 13th 2022
Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister demanding the deferment of the examinations and further considering the delay in the timeline of the examinations and the admission process. Dr. Ved Prakash of the IMA has stated that the students must be at least given a period of one month to prepare for the exams.
10: 42 IST, May 13th 2022
Indian Medical Association has not received any assurances from the Union Health Minister even after IMA President Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh met Health Minister Mandaviya in Gujarat's Kevadia. Speaking on the same, Dr. Sahajanand Singh stated that discussions have taken place with the Health Minister regarding the postponement of NEET-PG 2022.
10: 42 IST, May 13th 2022
Dr. Sahajanand Singh had discussions with the Health Minister regarding the postponement of NEET-PG 2022. He informed that only 7 states are supporting the demand to delay the exams, adding that the matter is currently being looked upon.
Published May 13th, 2022 at 10:42 IST
