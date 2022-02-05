NEET PG 2022: MCC Announces Revised Date, Exams To Now Be Conducted On May 21

NEET PG 2022 Registration: Union Health Ministry has released the announcement details for NEET PG 2022 exam date. As per Medical Counselling Committee, the exam will be conducted on May 21, 2022. It should be noted that earlier the exam was scheduled to begin from March 12, which was postponed by Union Health Ministry on February 4, 2022. Health Ministry earlier said that the exam has been postponed by 6-8 weeks. Ministry took this decision citing representations received from doctors regarding the request to delay the medical entrance test since it was clashing with the counselling date. The exact date has been announced by MCC in the second half.

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan on January 24, demanded postponement of NEET PG 2022 as the date of the exam was clashing with the dates for NEET PG Counselling 2021. In a letter to Union minister of health and family welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the MP noted that the Online Stray Vacancy Round for AIQ/central and deemed/ PG DNB seats counselling was slated from March 11 to March 16, 2022.

Plea filed in Supreme Court

A plea was filed by six MBBS students seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022. The petitioners requested on January 25 that the medical exam which was then scheduled to be conducted on March 12 should be postponed. They sought deferment of NEET PG 2022 that has been listed for hearing before the bench of justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant. The plea was filed on January 25 and was earlier scheduled to be heard on February 7.

The plea filed in the Supreme Court challenged the condition provided in the information bulletin. It reads that the deadline to complete the internship is May 31, 2022. The delay in internships took place as the final year MBBS students were appointed for COVID duty to help in tackling the COVID-19 situation in India. This as a result halted their internships, making the graduates ineligible to appear for NEET PG 2022. The petitioners along with many more candidates have claimed that while they were in the midst of COVID duty, their internships were postponed and none of them were told that participating in front-line duties could result in them becoming ineligible to appear for their post-graduate exam.