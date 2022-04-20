NEET PG 2022: MP Tejasvi Surya Writes To Health Ministry To Postpone NEET By 2 Months

NEET PG 2022: Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya wrote a letter to the Health and Family Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding postponement of NEET PG 2022. Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya said that he has been informed that more than 5,000, interns from Kerala, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand are ineligible to write the NEET PG due to a delay in completion of their internship owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter reads, "Additionally, I have learnt that the NEET PG AIQ is expected to end of May 3 after holding a fresh mop up round, state mop up rounds, and stray vacancy rounds. There will be insufficient time for the remaining PG aspirants to prepare for the NEET PG 2022 exam, which is expected to be held on May 21."

It further reads, "I, therefore, request you to consider postponing the NEET PG 2022 exams by another two months to provide sufficient time for the students to prepare for the exams and also provide an opportunity for the serving interns from the aforementioned 5 states to appear for the exam this year itself."

NEET PG internship matter

Students are raising the issue that MCC wants the academic session to start in August so exam can be conducted in July last week and results by August 10. They are further suggesting on Twitter to start counselling in August last week so first round batch will join in September instead of August. There are thousands of students who are in dilemma whether to attend counselling that too in offline mode in state rounds which are not yet announced or to study for May 21. It is not possible to study along with counselling.

It is to mention here that NEET PG Counseling 2021 is ending late and that is why the candidates are raising the demand to postpone it as they argue that they have been given very little time to prepare. Aspirants must be aware that the NEET PG 2022 Postponed circular that is surfacing on social media platforms is fake and they must not believe such information. It is advised that candidates must always check the official handles of verified authorities for any updates on the exam.