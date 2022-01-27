NEET PG 2022: Plea Filed In SC For Postponing March 12 NEET PG Exam

NEET PG 2022 postponement: Requesting for postponement of NEET PG 2022, a plea has been filed in Supreme Court by the aspirants. The plea has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the postponement of the NEET PG Exam which is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2022. The plea says that the post-graduate students will not be able to complete the mandatory internship period before the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2022.

The plea filed in the Supreme Court challenges the condition provided in the information bulletin. It reads that the deadline to complete the internship is May 31, 2022. The delay in internships took place as the final year MBBS students were appointed for COVID duty to help in tackling the COVID situation in India. This in result halted their internships, and due to not completing the same, it would make the graduates ineligible to appear for NEET PG 2022.

The petitioners along with many more candidates have claimed that while they were in the midst of COVID duty their internships were postponed and none of them were told that participating in front-line duties could result in them becoming ineligible to appear for their post-graduate exam. Apart from this, All India JEE-NEET Students Association, AIJNSA has also submitted a representation to PMO asking for a postponement of the exam. More updates on the matter are awaited. Meanwhile, students can register for AIQ round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 from February 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC allows candidates to report to colleges in hybrid mode

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats for the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will now be allowed to report to their respective colleges in hybrid mode. Those candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG Counselling 2021 can report at the allotted college through both online and offline mode. The round 1 merit list for NEET PG Counselling 2021 was declared on January 22, and shortlisted candidates will be able to report for admission at the colleges between January 23 and January 28, 2022.

However, candidates who apply for upgradation to MCC NEET PG Counselling Round 2 while retaining their Round 1 seat will be required to be physically present at the allotted institute to freeze their seats. MCC informed about this through an official statement. Candidates must take note that all admissions made through the online mode will be considered provisional and will be finalised only after the verification round where aspirants need to be reported physically at the time of medical fitness at the college.