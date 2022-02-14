NEET PG 2022: Plea Filed In SC Seeks Clarity On Applicability Of EWS Criteria

NEET PG 2022: Aspirants of NEET PG have approached the Supreme Court seeking clarity in the information bulletin for NEET-PG 2022–23 regarding the applicability of EWS criteria for 2022–23. The matter was heard today by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant. The Court noted that whatever the decision, the same income criteria will automatically be applied to NEET PG 2022–23 admissions.

NEET PG 2022: Plea in SC seeks clarity on applicability of EWS criteria

The Bench confirmed that so far they have not taken any final decision on the issue and that the matter has not been completely disposed of as the plea sought clarity on the applicability of EWS criteria. The main hearing on the issue is expected only in March. The petitioners had filed a plea not just seeking clarity on the applicability of the EWS criteria but also demanding an extension of the last date to edit applications, especially with regards to the rules of the EWS quota. The plea was submitted by Dubey Law Associates and filed through Advocate Charu Mathur on behalf of the doctors who have sought relief from directing the Union Ministry to specify in the Information Bulletin that the EWS criteria for the academic session 2022–23 would be based on 27% OBC and 10% EWS in the All Indian Quota category scheme in Neil Aurelio Nunes v. Union of India.

The petition states that upon receipt of the information bulletin, the candidates made umpteen efforts to reach out to the respondents and also issued a representation to the respondents in order to seek clarity with respect to the EWS criteria. "All attempts were in vain," the petition states.

Image: ANI/ Representative