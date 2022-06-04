NEET PG 2022: Rank Card Released, Individual Scorecards To Be Out On June 8

National Board of Examinations released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Result on June 1, 2022. The NEET PG 2022 rank list consists of the names of top scorers. Details of the same have been attached below. NBE released the NEET PG 2022 result without prior information. On June 1, the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted about the result release and congratulated the candidates. With the NEET PG rank card been released now, candidates are waiting for the scorecards to be out. It is scheduled to be released on June 8, 2022.

AIR-1 has been secured by Shagun Batra. She said, “I come from a non-doctor family and being the first-ever doctor, I feel remarkable. I had no plans to proceed in the medical field and it was a last moment decision."

NEET PG 2022: Important dates

Admit cards were released on May 14, 2022

The NEET PG exam was conducted on May 21, 2022 in computer-based mode. It was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

Result was released on June 1, 2022

The individual scorecards of candidates will be uploaded on official website on or after June 8, 2022

NEET PG 2022 toppers list

AIR 1- Dr. Shagun Batra AIR 2- Dr. Joseph AIR 3- Dr. Harshita AIR 4- Dr. Swaroop Hegde AIR 5- Dr. Nehar AIR 6- Dr. Tanishq AIR 7- Dr. Nisarg AIR 8- Dr. Armaan AIR 9- Dr. Sushant AIR 10- Dr. Nibraz

NEET PG 2022: Highlights

This year, a total of 1,823,318 candidates took part in the examination at 849 examination centres. This year, the minimum marks required to qualify for the medical entrance exam were 275 for the unreserved category. All those candidates who have scored 275 marks or more will be eligible to appear for the counselling process, which is expected to be held sometime soon. This year, the cut-off score for SC, ST, and OBC candidates was 245 out of the total 800 and 260 marks for PWD candidates, as per the official notice released by the NBE.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download NEET PG Result 2022