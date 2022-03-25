NEET PG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET PG 2022: The application process for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 will end today on Friday, March 25. Eligible candidates can apply for NEET PG by visiting the official website - nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2022 application portal was opened on January 15, 2022. As per the official information, NEET PG 2022 has been scheduled to be held on May 21.

To get admission to postgraduate medical courses, candidates must have completed the internship and also meet the other required eligibility criteria. Candidates will also get a chance to edit the NEET application form between March 29 and April 7. Every year, NEET PG Exam is conducted for the selection of eligible students into Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and PG Diploma seats.

NEET PG Registration: Here's how to apply for NEET PG 2022

Step 1: Candidates first need to visit the official website of NBEMS - nbe.edu.in .

. Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2022 option.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the "Application" link.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form and complete the registration process.

Step 5: Candidates need to pay the application fees.

Step 6: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG 2022 Registration: Eligibility

As per NEET eligibility criteria, only those candidates are eligible for NEET PG 2022 who have a recognized provisional or permanent MBBS degree certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Candidates must also have a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council, and NEET PG 2022.

Candidates must have completed their mandatory one-year internship.

It must be noted that the cut-off date for completion of an internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET PG 2022 is July 31, 2022.

After the application process ends, the NBE will open the NEET PG 2022 correction window from March 29 to April 7. Only registered candidates will be able to edit the application form or make any other changes. A final edit window for NEET PG 2022 will be opened from April 16 to 30. The concerned authorities will provide the NEET PG 2022 admit card on May 16 to only those candidates whose application forms will be accepted.

