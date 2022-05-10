NEET PG 2022: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking NEET Postponement Following Doctors' Protests

NEET PG 2022: In the last few days, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 postponement matter is gaining a lot of attention on social media. Matter came into limelight as a plea was filed in Supreme Court to postpone NEET 2022. Acknowledging the plea filed, Supreme Court has now agreed to list the matter for urgent hearing. The top court on May 10 said that it would list the matter and hear it at the earliest. To be noted that the exact date of hearing has not been announced yet. In this article get the overview of why doctors are protesting and the details mentioned in the plea been filed.

NEET PG Postponement: Plea filed in Supreme Court

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). As of now, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21. The plea was filed by Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S. Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4. "On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022, dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to the mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021, "the advocate tweeted.

NEET PG protest: All you need to know

Several aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the examination due to the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process. They claim that due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. Further, the students have urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals. Recently, AIMSA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging them to extend the last date of the NEET PG by 8–10 weeks

Many of the junior doctors are tweeting that just a year ago they were being showered with flowers were called Covid warriors but now they are struggling to get appointment with those who matter. A user tweeted, “They will come flower shower if at all 4th wave hits.”Another user tweeted, “All organizations of doctors must presurise GOI to give up callous and insenstive attitutde towards demands of medicos for postponing NEET PG-2022 test. Govt unjustified in harassing Covid Warriors.”