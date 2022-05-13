NEET PG 2022 Will Not Be Postponed, Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Stay NEET Exam

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea that demanded the postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. While dismissing the same, Court emphasized on the point that postponing the same will create nothing other than chaos. This happened while Supreme Court was hearing the plea demanding NEET PG postponement on May 13, 2022.

The order reads, "Any delay in conducting the exam will result in fewer number of resident doctors. This year only 2 sets of doctors are there. The request cannot be entertained due to the reason that it would have affect on the patient care and the career on the doctors."

It further reads, "These are matter which pertain to policy domain. Unless the same is manifestly arbitrary there is no need to consider the same. Needs of patient care & treatment must be paramount in the clash of the ones who have registered & those who have not registered."

Since there is no change in the schedule now, the exam will be conducted on May 21, and admit cards will be released on May 16, 2022. The result of the exam is expected to be out in June 2022.

NEET PG 2022: Details of Plea filed in Supreme Court

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) on May 4 which demanded to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S. Tiwari after filing the petition tweeted, "On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022, dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to the mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021."

Many students as well as doctors were protesting and were demanding to postpone the exams so that students get time to prepare for the same. IMA also requested the government to postpone the same and students and doctors also wrote to PM Modi to look into this matter and order postpoinement.

NEET PG protest: How and why it started?

Several aspirants were demanding the postponement of the examination due to the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process. They claim that due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. Further, the students urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals.