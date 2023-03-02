NEET PG 2023 On March 5, Check Last-minute Revision Guide & Expert Tips To Crack Exam Here

NEET PG 2023 will be held on March 5, 2023. Lakhs of students are all set to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate (PG) programmes. With just a few days left for the exam, aspirants must be busy with their revisions. Dr. Rajesh K. Kaushal, a PrepLadder preceptor in a conversation with Republic World shared some tips and tricks for last-minute preparations for the exam. "It is a prudent decision to devote equal attention to different areas as each bears considerable weightage in itself. As there are indistinct distinctions between the available options and numerous questions have debatable answers," he said.

NEET PG 2023: Last-minute guide

Although there is a wealth of expert content accessible for entrance preparation, the aspirants should have the following in mind for their last days of study:

Use only reliable, trustworthy sources: The use of standardized source materials is encouraged for candidates, including video lectures and expert-prepared notes. Up-to-date master question banks: To assess their preparations in such competitive times, they should take the simulated exam with a national ranking based on the most recent exam pattern. Together with this, a review of the questions from the previous year with thorough sample answers has to be done. Choose reputable learning resources: A clearly defined plan is essential to passing the NEET PG exam because it is a competitive test with applicants of the same calibre, according to the Prepladder educator. Candidates must be fully knowledgeable about a select few areas and have a basic understanding of each topic. The best resource is the Previous Year Questions, which direct candidates towards high-yielding subjects by the most recent exam format. Candidates must also learn the MCQ (Multiple Choice Question) approach, which requires both speed and accuracy.

(Disclaimer: The above tips have been shared by Rajesh K. Kaushal, a PrepLadder preceptor. Republic World does not take any responsibility of its effectiveness.)