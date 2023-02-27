NEET PG 2023 Postponement Plea: SC To Resume Hearing On Rescheduling Of Exam Today

The Supreme Court on Monday will resume the hearing on the plea for NEET PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Post Graduate) 2023 postponement. Notably, several medical aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the NEET exam for two to three months which is scheduled for March 5.

During the last hearing, the apex court bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta asked the National Board of Examination (NBE) in Medical Sciences to come up with certain information and a solution and adjourned the matter for February 27. Earlier, the NBE had told the Supreme Court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET PG 2023 and if it is postponed, no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future.

What is the demand of NEET aspirants?

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) founder Dr Manish Jangra claimed that the counselling after the exam is likely to be held in July, so a large number of interns may face issues with eligibility.

"There will be a large gap between the counselling date and the examination date. This time could be utilised by students to study for the examination," he said, adding that from March to July, these doctors will not get any jobs as well. "So, the date should be moved to a later month. We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting to the delays caused by the Covid pandemic in which the healthcare sector has played a major role. So, we request the government to postpone NEET-PG 2023 with immediate effect so as to allow maximum interns to take part in the examination," he added.

Notably, lakhs of medical graduates have been staging various protests across the country demanding to postpone NEET PG. National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate programmes is scheduled to be held on March 5. MBBS graduates filed the petition in the top court demanding to push the date further.