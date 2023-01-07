NEET PG 2023: Registration Process Begins At Natboard.edu.in; Here's Direct Link To Apply

NEET PG Registration 2023: The application forms for the NEET PG 2023 exam have been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences today. All those candidates who want to apply for NEET PG 2023 can do so by filling out the application form on the official website, natboard.edu.in. According to the schedule, the last date for the candidates to register is January 27, 2023. The test will be conducted on March 5, 2023, and the authorities would declare the results on March 31, 2023.

"Admit Cards for NEET-PG 2023 shall be available to download at the NBEMS website, https://nbe.edu.in, from February 27th, 2023 onwards. Candidates will be able to edit their NEET PG 2023 application from January 30 to February 3, 2023," reads the official notification.

Examination Fee

General, OBC, and EWS: Rs 4250

SC, ST, PWD: Rs 3250

NEET PG Registration: Here's how to Apply NEET PG 2023 Exam

Step 1: In order to apply for the NEET PG 2023 Exam, candidates visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, click on the link that reads "Apply for NEET PG 2023."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen.

Step 4: Then, enter the required details and generate the application number.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 6: Post registration, candidates are required to fill out the NEET-PG 2023 application form and upload the required documents.

Step 7: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee.

Step 8: Submit the NEET-PG 2023 application form.

Step 9: Download the NEET PG application form and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to NEET PG 2023 Registration

Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in the English.

Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The time allotted is 3 hours 30 minutes.



