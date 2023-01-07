NEET PG 2023: Registration Process Begins Today, Check Steps To Register

NEET PG Registration: The registration process for the NEET PG 2023 has been started by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on January 7, 2023. According to the official notice, the link to register online will be activated at 3 pm on Saturday(Jan 7) and candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official site of the NBE at natboard.edu.in. Candidates must take note that the last date to complete the registration process is January 27, 2023. As per the schedule, the examination will be held on March 5, 2023, and the results will be declared on March 31, 2023.

Eligibility criteria

In order to register for NEET PG, candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognised medical institution and fulfil the other NEET PG eligibility criteria to fill out the application form.

Completion of a 12-month rotatory internship on or before March 31, 2023, is necessary.

It is to be noted that candidates must possess a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India or the State Medical Council.

NEET PG 2023: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register for NEET PG 2023, candidates are required to visit the official site of the NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the NEET PG 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the login details and click on 'Submit.'

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of it for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Check Official Notification here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative