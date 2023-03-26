NEET PG 2023 Scorecard Released: Here's Step-by-step Process To Check And Download

The scorecard of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 has been released today by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the scorecard by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

According to reports, the result has been released but NBEMS hasn't yet released an official notification. Earlier, speculation were made that NEET PG 2023 scorecard will be released on March 25, but it was delayed to March 26 due to unavoidable circumstances.

NEET PG 2023 result was released by NBEMS on March 14 for as many as 2 lakh candidates who appeared in the entrance test. The entrance test was conducted as per the schedule after the Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions seeking the postponment of the exam.

NEET PG scorecard 2023 – How to download?

Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scorecard by following the simple steps mentioned below.

Candidates must visit the official website at nbe.edu.in.

A homepage will appear on the screen. Click on the 'NEET PG' link.

On the new page, click on the NEET PG Application link.

A login page will be displayed. Enter the required credentials such as roll number and password.

Click on the 'NEET PG 2023 Scorecard'

Check and download the scorecard. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The exam was conducted on March 5, 2023 across the country in various centres from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The candidates were given majority of questions from topics such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Pharmacology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine, Social and preventive medicine. The qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear in the counselling rounds, expected to commence in July, 2023.