NEET PG 2023: When Will Answer Key Release? Know Minimum Qualifying Mark, Result Date Here

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted NEET PG 2023 on March 5. Around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the National eligibility cum entrance test for postgraduate medical programmes. As the exams are over, candidates are eagerly waiting for an update regarding the NEET PG answer key and results. The NBEMS held NEET-PG, 2023, on a computer-based platform for 2,08,898 candidates at 902 examination centres in 277 cities of India.

NEET PG 2023 answer key

As per the official notification of NEET PG 2023, the results will be declared by March 31. However, the date for releasing NEET PG answer key 2023 has not been mentioned. It must be noted that NBE had in 2022 declared the NEET PG results within 10 days after the exam. The exam was held on May 20 and the results were announced on June 1. Moreover, NBE had not released the answer key last year. It is not yet confirmed if the NBE will release the NEET PG answer key this year.

NBE released the individual scorecards of NEET PG candidates within one week after the declaration of results. Candidates can expect their NEET PG by April 6. The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy, the official notice reads.

NEET PG minimum qualifying marks

General / EWS - 50th Percentile

SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) -- 40th Percentile

UR PWD -- 45th Percentile

How to check NEET PG 2023 results