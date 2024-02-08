Advertisement

NEET PG 2024 Exams: In a big announcement, NEET-PG exams will for MBBS doctors will be held on July 7 2024. The official notification from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) read, “In supersession of NBEMS noticed date November 9, 2023, and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter no N-P018(20)/7/2023-PGMEB-NMC/000587 dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled.”

The examination was supposed to be held on March 3 earlier. As per the recent notification, the NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NexT) will come into effect.