NEET PG 2024 Notification, registration form expected by this date

The National Board of Exam in Medical Sciences has rescheduled the NEET PG 2024 exam, now set to take place on July 7, 2024, in computer-based mode. Essential details, including application dates, will be available with the official information brochure.

NEET PG 2024 notification date

The NEET PG 2024 application form is expected to be released in the first week of May. Prospective candidates must register online to complete the application process. It is crucial for candidates to stay vigilant about NEET PG 2024 dates to avoid missing any significant deadlines.

A comprehensive schedule detailing exam-related events, such as admit card release, examination date, result announcement, and counselling schedule, can be found in the NEET PG 2024 information bulletin.

Following result declaration, the counselling process commences, requiring qualified candidates to register online. Prior to counselling, a merit list is published, featuring candidates shortlisted for the counselling round.

Eligibility criteria

Nationality: Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons with Indian Origin (PIOs), and foreign nationals are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification:Candidates must possess an MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate from a recognized medical college.They should also have completed a one-year internship before the NEET PG exam.

Registration:Candidates should have permanent or provisional registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC).

Internship Completion:Completion of a one-year internship on or before August of the exam year is mandatory.