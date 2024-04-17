Advertisement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to commence the registration process for NEET PG 2024 on April 16, 2024. Aspiring candidates looking to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 can access the registration link on the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in starting from 3 pm onwards.

NEET PG 2024: Key Dates and Important Information

Registration Period: April 16, 2024, to May 6, 2024

April 16, 2024, to May 6, 2024 Pre-Final Edit Window: May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024

May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024 Final Edit Window: June 7, 2024, to June 10, 2024

June 7, 2024, to June 10, 2024 Admit Card Release: June 18, 2024

June 18, 2024 Examination Date: June 23, 2024

June 23, 2024 Result Announcement: July 15, 2024

July 15, 2024 Cut-off Date for Internship Completion: August 15, 2024

Click here for NEET PG 2024 Information Bulletin.

Advertisement

Click here to apply online for NEET PG 2024 (To Be Activated Shortly)

How to Apply for NEET PG 2024

Candidates interested in applying for the NEET PG 2024 examination can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in. Navigate to the NEET PG 2024 link available on the homepage. Register yourself and log in to your account. Fill out the application form with accurate details and make the payment of the application fee. Once the application is submitted successfully, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

NEET PG 2024: Application Fee Details

General, OBC, and EWS Category: ₹3500/-

₹3500/- SC, ST, and PWD Category: ₹2500/-

Candidates are required to remit the prescribed examination fee through the payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or Debit Card issued by banks in India. Other modes of payment may also be made available and will be provided on the official web page of NBEMS.

For further information and related details, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NBEMS.

Advertisement

By following these steps and staying updated with the latest announcements, candidates can ensure a smooth application process for NEET PG 2024 and pave their way towards a promising medical career.