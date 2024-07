Published 10:44 IST, July 2nd 2024

NEET-PG 2024 To Be Held in August, New Date To Be Announced Today By NBEMS: Source

NBEMS is set to announce the new date for conducting the NEET-PG 2024 today, July 2. NEET-PG is likely to be held in August, said a source close to NBEMS.