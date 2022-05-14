NEET PG Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the National Entrance Examination Test, NEET PG 2022, has been released today, May 14. All those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can now download the admit card through the official website - nbe.edu.in. All aspirants must note that the exam will be held as per the original schedule, on May 21, from 9 am to 12:30 pm, in a computer-based mode across the country.

Notably, the National Board of Examination released the NEET PG Admit Card after the Supreme Court rejected the request of students seeking to postpone the NEET PG Exam 2022. Candidates must take note that the admit card is one of the most important documents that candidates need to carry along with them to the examination hall, and without it, they will not be allowed to appear in the examination. NEET PG candidates must note that the admit card released notification is currently not accessible as the natboard.edu.in website is unresponsive. As per reports, it has been confirmed that the admit card has been released. Soon, candidates will download the admit card. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the NEET PG Admit Card 2022. Check key details below.

Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the NEET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations (nbe.edu.in).

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG link available on the homepage (direct link to be activated soon).

Step 3: Now, candidates need to key in the required details.

Step 4: Your NEET PG admission card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must download and take a printout for future references.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative