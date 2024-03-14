×

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 16:26 IST

NEET PG Admit Card to be released soon; See how to download, key details here

NEET PG Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is likely to release the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG Admit Card soon

Reported by: Amrit Burman
NEET PG
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
NEET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG admit card sometime soon on the official website. After the declaration of the admit card, candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in
However, till now, there has not been any confirmation regarding the NEET PG admit card. The postgraduate medical entrance examination is set to take place on May 21, 2022.

 NEET PG Admit Card: Here's how to download the NEET PG admit card 2022

  • Step 1: To download the NEET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official websites of NEET-nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. 
  • Step 2: Then, click on the admit card download link, or first log in and then find the link.
  • Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the required login details. 
  • Step 4: Candidates then need to click on the submit button to view the admit card.
  • Step 5: Save the admit card to your device for future reference.

PIB debunks notice regarding NEET PG postponement, calls it 'fake'

Recently, the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) announced that a fake notice regarding the NEET PG Exam has been circulating on social media platforms.  PIB warned the aspirant saying the notice claiming NEET PG 2022 has been postponed till July 9. "A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022,” PIB said. "The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” it added. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details regarding the NEET PG Admit Card and more details.

NEET PG 2022: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking postponement of the exam

Meanwhile, aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the examination due to the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. Further, the students have urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail if they appear in the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals. Recently, AIMSA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging them to extend the last date of the NEET PG by 8–10 weeks.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)
 

Published May 9th, 2022 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

