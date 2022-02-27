NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline For Round 2 Reporting Ends Today; Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021 result: Medical Counselling Committee has already released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Counselling 2021 result. The result which has been released is for the second round of counselling. In a recent move, MCC has released a new notice related to reporting. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The new notice released by Medical Counselling Committee on Friday, February 25 reads that the NEET PG Counselling 2021 deadline for Reporting in Round 2 has been extended. Earlier, the deadline to apply was February 24, which has been extended till February 27, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling: Official notice highlights

NEET PG Counselling 2021 official notice reads, "This is for the information to all colleges/ universities/ institutes and candidates participating in Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021that due to requests received from candidates and keeping in view that some colleges have taken offline admissions of the candidates in Round-2, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of Reporting for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 03:00 P.M of 27.02.2022."

It further reads, "Candidates should ensure that the Admission Letters issued to them by the allotted college have been generated online through the portal provided by MCC of DGHS. Any other letter issued offline by the college will not be accepted and the admission of the candidate will be treated ‘Null & Void’."

Check important dates here

The application form submitted by the candidates for AIQ round 2 counselling was to be checked by the authorities from February 22 to 23, 2022

The seat allotment procedure was held from February 24 to 25, 2022

NEET Round 2 counselling 2021 seat allotment results have been released on February 26, 2022

Students will be required to report to their allotted college between February 27 and March 5, 2022

After NEET Counselling AIQ Round 2, the registration for the mop-up round is scheduled to begin on March 10, 2022.

Earlier, the MCC had allowed candidates to complete the choice filling for NEET PG 2021 round 2 counselling applicants till February 15. Notably, the online registrations for round 2 of NEET PG counselling took place from February 4 to February 10, 2022. The authorities have already announced provisional results over a week ago and have given candidates additional time till February 17, 6 pm to raise any concerns.

Image: Shutterstock