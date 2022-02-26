NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline For Round 2 Reporting Extended By MCC; Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: In a recent move, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for round 2 reporting of NEET PG 2021 counselling. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now report to colleges against round 2 NEET PG counselling till February 27 at 3 pm. A major change that has been made this year is that MCC has allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to the colleges in hybrid mode. Now, candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2021 round 2 can report both online or offline mode at the allotted college.

The MCC said, "This is for the information to all colleges/ universities/ institutes and candidates participating in Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 that due to requests received from candidates and keeping in view that some colleges have taken offline admissions of the candidates in Round-2, the competent authority has decided to extend the time of Reporting for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 upto 03:00 P.M of 27.02.2022."

Candidates should ensure that the admission letters issued to them by the allotted college have been generated online through the portal provided by MCC of DGHS. Any other letter issued offline by the college will not be accepted and the admission of the candidate will be treated ‘Null & Void’, the MCC said.

NEET UG round 2 results 2021 to be out today

Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET Counselling Round 2 result 2021 on February 26, 2022. All those candidates who registered for NEET UG Round 2 counselling 2021 will be able to check and download their results once released. It will be uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

Check important dates here