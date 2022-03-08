Last Updated:

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Notice Warning All Candidates About Seat Blocking

NEET PG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has released a notification informing the NEET PG 2021 candidates regarding the menace of seat blocking.

NEET

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification informing the NEET PG 2021 candidates regarding the menace of seat blocking. As it has been observed by MCC that some candidates are deliberately blocking the PG medical seats by simply locking them and not joining the allotted seats. MCC has released the notification on the official website, which candidates can check by visiting - mcc.nic.in.

"It has come to the notice of MCC and DGHS that some candidates are deliberately trying to block the seats by opting for the seats and not joining the allotted seats. "The MCC said that DGHS is actively tracking and monitoring such candidates and colleges," the MCC said. 

NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC warns candidates regarding blocking of seats

Notably, the Medical Counselling Committee has warned the candidates that if at any level of the NEET PG counselling it is found that candidates are involved in deliberately blocking the seat, the committee will take strict actions. Earlier, the MCC issued a notification for the candidates who exited with the forfeiture of the security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in a mop-up round of PG counselling in 2021. MCC has said that such candidates are required to register again, but they are also required to make the requisite payment and proceed further, it said.

"It is for the information of candidates who were disappointed with the forfeiture of the security deposit in round 2 and now want to participate in a mop-up round of PG counselling in 2021. Such candidates need not register again, but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further, "an MCC statement issued in this regard said.

