NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 Begins; All Important Details Here

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to begin the registration for NEET PG Counseling round two on Friday, February 4. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on February 3, however, it was postponed by the MCC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by clicking on the round 2 NEET PG Counselling application link which will be activated at mcc.nic.in.

The postponement of NEET PG counselling registration was announced by the MCC on February 3. Official notice can be checked by clicking here. Interested candidates can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below.

Official notification reads, “Candidates participating for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 are informed that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing seats for Round-2 of counselling. The New Registration/ Payment Facility for Round-2 of counselling will begin on 04.02.2022.”

NEET PG Round 2 Counseling 2021: Check important dates

Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 3

Registration link for Round-2 of counselling will begin on Friday, February 4

The choice filling facility will be available from Monday, February 7

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Step-by-step guide to register

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the PG counselling tab

Candidates will then have to click on the registration link that will be displayed

Candidates will have to enter the required information and get themselves registered

In the next step, candidates will have to log in to fill the application form

They should upload the documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Candidates should take print out of the application form for future reference

NEET PG Counselling 2021: List of required documents