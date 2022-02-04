NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 Begins; All Important Details Here

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to begin the registration for NEET PG Counseling round two on Friday, February 4. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to begin on February 3, however, it was postponed by the MCC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by clicking on the round 2 NEET PG Counselling application link which will be activated at mcc.nic.in.
The postponement of NEET PG counselling registration was announced by the MCC on February 3. Official notice can be checked by clicking here. Interested candidates can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below.
Official notification reads, “Candidates participating for Round-2 of PG Counselling 2021 are informed that many PG/ PG DNB colleges who have received LoPs from NMC/ NBE after Round-1 of counselling started are still contributing seats for Round-2 of counselling. The New Registration/ Payment Facility for Round-2 of counselling will begin on 04.02.2022.”
NEET PG Round 2 Counseling 2021: Check important dates
- Earlier the registration was scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 3
- Registration link for Round-2 of counselling will begin on Friday, February 4
- The choice filling facility will be available from Monday, February 7
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Step-by-step guide to register
- Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, look for the PG counselling tab
- Candidates will then have to click on the registration link that will be displayed
- Candidates will have to enter the required information and get themselves registered
- In the next step, candidates will have to log in to fill the application form
- They should upload the documents, pay the registration fee, and submit
- Candidates should take print out of the application form for future reference
NEET PG Counselling 2021: List of required documents
- NEET 2021 admit card
- Copy of online application form
- NEET marksheet
- Nationality certificate Class 12 marks sheet
- Class 10 certificate for age proof aadhaar card