NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result Out; Here's Direct Link

The final result for NEET PG Counseling 2022 has been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on Friday, 30 September. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. To check the results, candidates are required to enter any credentials they have. According to the official notice, the "Allotment Letter will be available for download from 11:00 AM of 01.10.2022 and reporting will start from tomorrow 12:00 noon of 01.10.2022."

“It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS & PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 05:30 PM of 30.09.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” reads the notification.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check the final seat allotment

Step 1: To check the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for "PG Medical Counselling."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open.

Step 4: Then, click on the link that reads ROUND 1 MD FINAL RESULTMS PG 2022

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: List of required documents for reporting

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card.

NEET PG 2022 Result rank letter.

Class 10th Marksheet as proof of birth

MBBS Marksheet

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card.

Important Details

The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. Only those candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2022 are eligible to register for the counselling round. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

